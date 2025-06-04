Trump spoke with Putin. He threatens to respond to Ukraineʼs strikes on Russian planes

The US President Donald Trump spoke to Putin on the phone again. According to him, the conversation lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.
He declared this on his page on the social network Truth Social.
The American president said that the politicians discussed Ukraineʼs attack on Russian strategic bombers on June 1 and "other attacks carried out by both sides".
"It was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace. President Putin made it very clear that he will be forced to respond to the recent attack on the airbases," Trump wrote.
The United States also discussed negotiations with Iran on a new nuclear deal. According to Donald Trump, Putin offered to participate in this process "and perhaps help to quickly resolve this issue."
"I told Putin that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, and I thought we agreed on that," the American president added.
- On May 19, Trump held a series of talks with the leaders of Ukraine, the EU, and Russia. Before his call with Putin, he called Zelensky to ask what topics to raise. According to media reports, the Ukrainian president asked to discuss a 30-day ceasefire and an upcoming meeting between Zelensky and Putin, which Trump could join.
- Trumpʼs conversation with Putin lasted more than 2 hours. Following the conversation, Putin stated that he was ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, and Trump said that the terms of the memorandum should be discussed only between Ukraine and Russia.
- Zelensky, following the talks, said that Ukraine would not withdraw troops from territories partially occupied by the Russians. Earlier, media reported that Russia had made such a demand on May 16 at talks in Istanbul in exchange for a ceasefire.
- Later, the US president directly stated for the first time that Putin was not ready to end the war against Ukraine. He made this statement in a conversation with European leaders who had not heard such rhetoric from their American counterpart before.
- In Truth Social, Trump wrote that the Kremlin leader has “absolutely gone crazy” and is “killing people unnecessarily”. This is how the American president responded to Russia’s massive attacks on the night of May 24, 25, and 26.
- The WSJ sources said on May 26 that Donald Trump could impose sanctions against Moscow within weeks as he grows increasingly frustrated with Russiaʼs attacks on Ukraine and the slow pace of peace talks.
