Trump spoke with Putin. He threatens to respond to Ukraineʼs strikes on Russian planes

The US President Donald Trump spoke to Putin on the phone again. According to him, the conversation lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.

He declared this on his page on the social network Truth Social.

The American president said that the politicians discussed Ukraineʼs attack on Russian strategic bombers on June 1 and "other attacks carried out by both sides".

"It was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace. President Putin made it very clear that he will be forced to respond to the recent attack on the airbases," Trump wrote.

The United States also discussed negotiations with Iran on a new nuclear deal. According to Donald Trump, Putin offered to participate in this process "and perhaps help to quickly resolve this issue."

"I told Putin that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, and I thought we agreed on that," the American president added.

