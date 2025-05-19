After talking with Trump, Putin stated his readiness to work on a memorandum with Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire

Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had a telephone conversation that lasted more than two hours.

After the conversation, Putin came out to reporters and spoke about the results.

He called the conversation meaningful, frank, and very useful.

He also claims that Russia is in favor of a peaceful settlement, but "it is necessary to develop the most effective ways to move towards peace".

"We agreed with the US President that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum regarding a possible future peace agreement, defining a number of positions, such as the principles of the settlement, the terms of a possible peace agreement, and so on, including a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time," he stressed.

The American side has not yet reported on the results of the conversation. Trump is expected to have another conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump spoke with Zelensky and a number of European leaders on May 16. They then discussed a meeting in Istanbul — that day, the Ukrainian delegation held talks with the Russians and met with representatives of Turkey and the United States.

Trump last spoke with Putin on March 18. Then they discussed a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, a 30-day ceasefire, and an end to attacks on energy.

