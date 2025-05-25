The Russians have launched a massive attack on Ukraine, with casualties in several regions

On the night of May 25, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine with strike drones and missiles of various types. As a result, there were deaths and injuries in several regions — Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv. Kyiv Civilian infrastructure was under attack by the Russians. As of 04:00, 11 victims aged 18 to 62 were known, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported. The State Emergency Service writes about 9 victims. 1 4





A dormitory was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district — the fire has already been extinguished. Debris from downed Russian drones fell in several places. In the Dniprovsky district, the second floor of a private house was destroyed, and in Shevchenkivsky a business center was damaged. Kyiv region Four people were killed in the massive Russian attack. Another 16 people were injured, including three children, the State Emergency Service reported.

Two people died in the Obukhiv area of the Kyiv region. Another person died in the Bucha area. One person died and 8 were injured in the Fastiv area. There are also injuries in the Bila Tserkva area and the city of Bila Tserkva. 1 4





Khmelnytskyi region Previously, four people were killed — Russian troops were hitting civilian infrastructure. The State Emergency Service specifies that five more people received shrapnel wounds and are currently in the hospital, one of them is in serious condition. The Russian attack destroyed six private residential buildings and damaged more than 20 others. Zhytomyr region Three children, ages 8, 12, and 17, were killed in the Russian attack. Rescuers have already unblocked the body of one of the victims. 10 people were injured. Civilian houses were again under Russian attack. 2 people were injured, including a child, in the Berdychiv area. A five-story building, private houses, and outbuildings were damaged.



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Mykolaiv At night, Russian troops massively attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type strike drones. A 77-year-old man was killed. Five people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy — he is in serious condition, said Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.