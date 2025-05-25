The Russians have launched a massive attack on Ukraine, with casualties in several regions

On the night of May 25, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine with strike drones and missiles of various types. As a result, there were deaths and injuries in several regions — Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv.
Kyiv
Civilian infrastructure was under attack by the Russians. As of 04:00, 11 victims aged 18 to 62 were known, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported. The State Emergency Service writes about 9 victims.
A dormitory was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district — the fire has already been extinguished. Debris from downed Russian drones fell in several places. In the Dniprovsky district, the second floor of a private house was destroyed, and in Shevchenkivsky a business center was damaged.
Kyiv region
Four people were killed in the massive Russian attack. Another 16 people were injured, including three children, the State Emergency Service reported.
Two people died in the Obukhiv area of the Kyiv region. Another person died in the Bucha area. One person died and 8 were injured in the Fastiv area. There are also injuries in the Bila Tserkva area and the city of Bila Tserkva.
Khmelnytskyi region
Previously, four people were killed — Russian troops were hitting civilian infrastructure. The State Emergency Service specifies that five more people received shrapnel wounds and are currently in the hospital, one of them is in serious condition.
The Russian attack destroyed six private residential buildings and damaged more than 20 others.
Zhytomyr region
Three children, ages 8, 12, and 17, were killed in the Russian attack. Rescuers have already unblocked the body of one of the victims. 10 people were injured. Civilian houses were again under Russian attack.
2 people were injured, including a child, in the Berdychiv area. A five-story building, private houses, and outbuildings were damaged.
Mykolaiv
At night, Russian troops massively attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type strike drones. A 77-year-old man was killed. Five people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy — he is in serious condition, said Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.
The attack damaged infrastructure, office buildings, private homes, and power lines in various areas of the city. Two floors of an apartment building were destroyed.
Kharkiv
In the Shevchenkivsky district, an office building was hit as a result of the attack. The glazing in several apartment buildings was damaged. Three people were injured in the Russian attack. Among them, one child was injured by glass fragments, said the cityʼs mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Consequences of the attack
Enterprises were damaged in Ternopil and Sumy. The city of Konotop in the Sumy region was also hit by a massive combined strike — some streets were left without electricity and an infrastructure facility was destroyed.
The Chernihiv region was subjected to an air attack using UAVs and missiles. There were hits in several areas. The largest fire covered over 1000 m². A coal hangar and a non-residential building were burning separately. A building was damaged in Chernihiv itself — information about the victims is being clarified.
This is the second night in a row that Russian forces have launched a massive attack on Ukraine. On the night of May 24, the Russians launched 14 “Iskander-M/KN” ballistic missiles and 250 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The main target of the enemy attack was Kyiv.
