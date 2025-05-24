Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine

On the night of May 24, the Russians launched 14 “Iskander-M/KN” ballistic missiles and 250 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The main target of the enemy attack was Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense shot down 6 ballistic missiles and neutralized 245 enemy UAVs in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched ballistic missiles from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian regions as Taganrog, Yeysk, and Bryansk. They attacked Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia regions with missiles.

The Russian army also launched drones from the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula, as well as from such Russian areas as Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Of all the drones, 128 were shot down by fire weapons, another 117 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.