WSJ: Trump may impose sanctions against Russia this week

The US President Donald Trump is considering imposing sanctions on Moscow this week as he grows increasingly frustrated with Russiaʼs continued attacks on Ukraine and the slow pace of peace talks.

This is reported by sources of The Wall Street Journal.

The restrictions are unlikely to include new sanctions on the banking system, one of the sources said, but other options are being considered to pressure the Russian leader to make concessions at the negotiating table — including a 30-day ceasefire. Trump could also decide not to impose new sanctions at all.

The interlocutors also say that Trump is tired of peace talks and is considering abandoning them altogether if the latest attempt fails.

According to The Wall Street Journal, for weeks Donald Trump has ignored calls to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin for refusing to agree to a ceasefire. One of Trumpʼs key considerations, according to US officials, was his belief that he knew Putin well and that the Russian leader would end the war as a favor.

The US presidentʼs opinion began to change after a phone call with Vladimir Putin last week, during which Putin made it clear that he was not ready for a ceasefire with Ukraine.

After the massive attacks on May 24-25, Trump declared that Putin had “absolutely gone crazy” and was “killing people unnecessarily”. At the same time, he confirmed that he did not rule out imposing sanctions on Russia, although he had previously opposed it.

