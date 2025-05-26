Trump called Putin crazy and did not rule out sanctions — all because of the latest attacks on Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump said that Putin has “absolutely gone crazy” and is “killing people unnecessarily”. This is how the American leader responded to Russia’s latest massive attacks.

This is stated in his post on Truth Social.

"Iʼve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin from Russia, but something has happened to him. Heʼs gone absolutely crazy! Heʼs killing a lot of people unnecessarily, and Iʼm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being launched at cities in Ukraine for no reason. Iʼve always said he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just part of it, and maybe I was right — but if thatʼs the case, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" Trump stressed.

At the same time, he criticized Zelensky, stating that he "is not doing his country any favors by the way he speaks".

“Everything he says only creates problems — I don’t like it, and it’s better to stop it. This war would never have started if I were president. This is the war of Zelensky, Putin, and Biden, not the ʼTrump war’. I’m just trying to put out big and disgusting fires that were caused by terrible incompetence and hatred,” he noted.

This is the second time Trump has expressed displeasure with the latest attacks — before that, he made a similar statement to reporters at Morristown Airport before returning to Washington.

When asked if he was considering tightening sanctions against Russia, he replied: “Absolutely. He [Putin] is killing a lot of people. I don’t know what’s wrong with him. What the hell happened to him? He’s killing a lot of people. And I’m not happy about it at all.”

Russia massively attacked Ukraine for three nights in a row — on the nights of May 24, 25, and 26. The deadliest was the night of Sunday — at least 13 people were killed and about 60 more were injured in this attack.

