The court extended the preventive measure for Nestor Shufrych

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure of detention for the MP Nestor Shufrych until July 13 inclusive.

This is reported by Suspilne.

According to Shufrychʼs lawyer Viktor Karpenko, the court ordered the pre-trial detention center to provide Shufrych with treatment in a medical facility. He will be taken to the hospital for several hours under escort, but he will not be hospitalized.

Yesterday, May 14, the court considered the extension of the preventive measure, but could not decide on its replacement or extension. Shufrych himself stated before the start of the session that the preparatory court session before considering the merits of the case, which lasted 9 months, would have to be started anew, since the presiding judge was replaced. The MP considers this a "prolongation" of the process.

At the same time, the panel of judges noted that the presiding judge was replaced, since the previous one is on a business trip to Poland until May 17. Against this background, one of Shufrychʼs lawyers asked the court to postpone the hearing, as he sees no reason to replace the presiding judge — they say, he can "just wait" for his return from the trip.

Shufrychʼs case

In September 2023, Nestor Shufrych was suspected of high treason. According to the investigation, he closely cooperated and carried out the tasks of former NSDC Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent who coordinated Russian agents in Ukraine.

One of Shufrychʼs main tasks, according to the investigation, was subversive activities in the information sphere: he constantly spread the Kremlinʼs narratives that the Ukrainian state is an "artificial entity," that Ukraine and Russia have a "single history," and that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people".

On September 15, the court sent Shufrych to custody without bail. A number of medals, a collection of tunics, and a dozen Soviet awards were found at his home in the village of Kozyn in the Kyiv region. Babel’s sources in the SBU also reported that during the searches, a document was found on Shufrych’s property with an autonomy scheme for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It provides for the renaming of these regions into “krays”, broad autonomy, holding elections, and the formation of separate “governments” and “parliaments.” The document, dated July 2014, is signed by Viktor Medvedchuk and Nestor Shufrych.

In September 2023, the Verkhovna Rada removed Nestor Shufrych from the position of Chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.

