In Latvia, a man was sentenced to prison for participating in the war against Ukraine

The Latvian prosecutorʼs office said that a Latvian citizen was sentenced to six years in prison with two years of probation for participating in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

This is reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

The Riga City Court approved the agreement between the prosecutor and the defendant on the admission of guilt and the imposition of a sentence.

The prosecutor proved that the man violated Latviaʼs national security law, which prohibits serving in foreign armed forces, because he joined the Russian army in 2023. He was then sent to Chelyabinsk, where he served in an artillery unit of the 80th Tank Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

In the fall of 2024, the Latvian citizen was sent to the combat zone in the Donetsk region. There, he built defensive fortifications for the Russian occupiers, and also participated in tactical combat operations and shooting training.

Latvian law enforcement officers detained the man on October 7 when he attempted to illegally cross the border from Russia.

