Russia has publicly announced its terms for peace talks to end the war with Ukraine. They contradict the US peace plan — and could indicate serious disagreements between Moscow and Washington over the terms of the deal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated this in an interview with the Brazilian publication O Globo.

Among the Russian demands are international recognition of all Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia and the "demilitarization" of Ukraine. On the eve, Lavrov rejected the proposal to transfer control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the United States and Ukraine. These statements contradict the previously announced plan of the Donald Trump administration.

Moscow conditions:

Ukraine is not becoming a member of NATO, the countryʼs status is neutral and non-aligned;

international recognition of the “Russian affiliation of Crimea, Sevastopol, the ʼDPRʼ, the ʼLPRʼ, the Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia”, that is, recognition of all Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia;

“demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine;

lifting sanctions and returning frozen Russian assets;

"overcoming the consequences of the rule of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv, which was formed as a result of the coup in February 2014," which allegedly "destroyed everything Russian" in Ukraine — language, media, culture, traditions, and "canonical Orthodoxy".

That is, at least several of the points voiced by Lavrov do not correspond to the proposal of the American administration, which the United States presented at the negotiations in Paris. In particular, Washington proposed to legally recognize Crimea and de facto recognize Russian control over the Luhansk region and parts of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. More information about the US peace plan is available here.

In addition, Lavrov is demanding the “demilitarization” of Ukraine. This point probably refers to limiting the size of the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian defense industry. The “demilitarization” of Ukraine is one of the main narratives of Russian propaganda, with which the Kremlin justified the full-scale invasion.

However, Trumpʼs plan does not limit the Ukrainian army. Moreover, Washington believes that Kyiv should maintain a strong army and defense industry. Trumpʼs plan also does not limit the use of Western military personnel as guarantors of peace in Ukraine. This option is currently being discussed in Europe.

Russia also specifies its wishes within the framework of “denazification”, putting forward a demand to repeal some Ukrainian laws that are allegedly aimed at “destroying Russian culture in Ukraine” — in particular, laws on the Ukrainian language and banning the activities of churches affiliated with Russia. Such a point is also not in Trump’s plan.

In an interview with CBS published the day before, Lavrov rejected another US proposal: to restore Ukraineʼs control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP through US control and management of the plant. Lavrov said that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is managed by “Rosatom”, and noted that he "does not think that any changes are possible".

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

According to Bloomberg, the American side in Paris presented to the allies a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for the cessation of hostilities and the easing of sanctions against Russia. This proposal will effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia will remain under Moscowʼs control, the publicationʼs sources say. Various foreign media outlets have written that the US will propose recognizing Crimea as Russian.

Marco Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris that the United States could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine in a matter of days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

On the evening of April 27, Trump made it clear for the third time in a week that he was dissatisfied with Russiaʼs position. And Rubio had reiterated the day before that Washington might abandon attempts at a peaceful settlement if Moscow and Kyiv did not make progress. In that case, Russia could face increased sanctions, the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reminded us over the weekend.

