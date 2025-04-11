NYT: Trump is preparing a plan to annex Greenland to the US. They are considering a PR campaign and payments to residents

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is developing a plan to "purchase" Greenland from Denmark and annex it to the United States.

This is reported by The New York Times.

The White House National Security Council has sent specific instructions to various government agencies, the official said. The details are not yet known, but despite Trumpʼs hints at the possible use of force, officials have never considered a military intervention.

The policy regarding Greenland will focus on persuasion, not coercion, the source added. This is a PR campaign that is supposed to encourage the islandʼs 57 000 inhabitants to join the United States. The presidentʼs advisers have discussed influencing public opinion on the island through advertising on social media.

This campaign will “unexpectedly” appeal to the shared heritage of Greenlanders and Alaskan Inuit, who are separated by almost 4 000 kilometers, says the NYT interlocutor. American officials have already publicly said that Denmark “takes poor care of the island” and that only Washington can protect it from Russian and Chinese influence and help Greenlanders “get rich”.

The Trump team has also proposed replacing $600 million in subsidies from Denmark with an annual payment of about $10 000 per person, which some believe would be paid for by revenue from Greenlandʼs rare earths, copper, gold, uranium and oil.

Experts are unsure whether it will be easy to monetize the resources in the islandʼs cold climate. In addition, it will be difficult to explain the high costs to American voters, especially given the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, some analysts do not consider Donald Trumpʼs idea absurd. The fact is that global warming has opened new sea routes through the Arctic for merchant ships and warships of China and Russia.

What preceded

In December 2024, Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for the US national security. He had said he was interested in purchasing the island during his first term as president. He has since repeatedly reiterated his desire to acquire the island.

Following Trumpʼs statement, Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to make it more prominently represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Polls show that almost 85% of Greenlanders are against its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the United States.

In March 2025, parliamentary elections were held in Greenland, and the center-right Demokraatit party won — it supports the islandʼs independence.

At the end of March, Greenland Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen reacted to the latest statements by the US President Donald Trump and said that Washington would not gain control of the island.

