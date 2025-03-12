Democrats unexpectedly win Greenland elections — they have never been in the lead

The center-right Demokraatit party, which supports the islandʼs independence, won the parliamentary elections in Greenland on March 11. The results of the vote are being called unexpected.

This is reported by The Guardian.

The Democrats have ousted Prime Minister Mute Egedeʼs Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA). IA, along with the center-left Siumut, have long dominated Greenlandic politics, but are now in third and fourth place. The Naleraq party, which also supports independence, has doubled its number of seats in parliament, becoming the second largest party after Demokraatit.

Never before had the Democrats received such support from voters. Their previous record was seven seats in 2005, so the party was not considered a “major player”. After 90% of the votes were counted, it was revealed that Demokraatit had won 29.9% of them. Naleraq had 24.5%, and Inuit Ataqatigiit had 21.4%.

With no political party winning a majority of the 31 seats, leaders will hold coalition talks to form a government. The new government is expected to develop a plan to achieve the independence sought by the majority of Greenlandʼs 57 000 people.

Purchase of Greenland by the United States

In December 2024, Donald Trump declared that "possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity" for the US national security. He had said he was interested in purchasing the island during his first term as president. Trump refused to rule out the possibility of using military action to acquire the land.

Following Trumpʼs statement, Denmark decided to significantlyincrease defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to make it more prominently represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has dismissed the possibility of Greenland becoming a subject of the United States. Frederiksen said the region belongs to the Greenlanders and is not for sale.

Later, Greenlandʼs Prime Minister Mute Egede stated that the island does not want to be either American or Danish, but instead seeks independence.

In January 2025, Trump and Frederiksen had a phone conversation about the future of Greenland, which the American president wants to buy. It went extremely badly, the Financial Times reported.

According to a poll, almost 85% of Greenlanders are against its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the United States.

Danish MEP Morten Lokkegaard suggested that Greenland consider joining the EU to protect itself from Trumpʼs intentions.

