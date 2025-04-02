WP: White House studying cost of holding Greenland for the US

The White House is preparing an estimate of how much it would cost the federal government to control Greenland as a territory.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

In particular, the White House is analyzing the issue of spending on social services for the islandʼs 58 000 residents and potential revenues from the islandʼs natural resources.

One option being considered is to offer the Greenland government a better deal than what Denmark is offering — $600 million annually.

Internal planning suggests that the administrationʼs ambitions to acquire Greenland are going beyond the presidentʼs personal ambitions and are beginning to be reflected in government policy, WP notes.

What preceded

In December 2024, Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for the US national security. He had said he was interested in purchasing the island during his first term as president. He has since reiterated his desire to acquire the island.

Following Trumpʼs statement, Denmark decided to significantlyincrease defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to make it more prominently represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Polls show that almost 85% of Greenlanders are against its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the United States.

In March 2025, parliamentary elections were held in Greenland, and the center-right Demokraatit party won, supporting the islandʼs independence.

At the end of March, Greenland Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen responded to US President Donald Trumpʼs latest statements and said that Washington would not gain control of the island.

