More than 150 Chinese citizens have joined the Russian military to fight against Ukraine.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which reviewed Ukrainian intelligence data.

The WSJ notes that the reports suggest a deeper Chinese involvement in the war than previously known. At the same time, a Western official said that these people were most likely mercenaries among hundreds of other foreigners of various nationalities who joined the Russian army for money.

"We see no evidence of state sponsorship here," he stated.

Ukrainian intelligence reports include photographs and passports of 13 Chinese citizens who were allegedly recruited into a Russian army unit. Another document lists 168 names along with dates of birth, contract signing dates, and the names of the units they were assigned to.

Many of the men are listed as riflemen, although there are a few fighters whose job titles are recorded as “strike drone operators”. This suggests they have learned some critically important new skills needed on the modern battlefield, the WSJ notes.

What preceded

Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8 that two Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian army were captured in the Donetsk region.

The Presidentʼs Office noted that Ukrainian defenders engaged in battle with six Chinese soldiers near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese chargé dʼaffaires, demanding an explanation for the participation of citizens of that country in the war.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was “checking the information with the Ukrainian side”. The Foreign Ministry stressed that the Chinese government has always asked its citizens to “stay away from armed conflict zones” and avoid any participation in hostilities or conflicts.

One of the Chinese citizens, who was captured by Ukrainian soldiers on April 8, said that he paid 300 000 rubles (approximately $3 470) to join the Russian army. All in order to obtain Russian citizenship. He underwent military training in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region — there were other Chinese citizens in the group.

This is the first known case of Chinese military personnel participating in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, China has never publicly supported Ukraine. Beijing has supported Moscow and condemned sanctions against it.

The US State Department said that the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine is "disturbing".

The Kremlin also cooperates with the North Korean army, sending its soldiers to fight in the Kursk region. In addition, foreigners from India, Nepal, and African countries are fighting alongside the occupiers.

