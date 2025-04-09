The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the fact that the Ukrainian military captured two Chinese citizens who fought on the side of Russia.

The statement by the representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry is reported by SkyNews and Newsweek.

Beijing is now “checking the information with the Ukrainian side”. The Foreign Ministry stressed that the Chinese government has always asked its citizens to “stay away from zones of armed conflict” and avoid any participation in hostilities or conflicts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the day before, on April 8, that two Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian army were captured in the Donetsk region.

The Presidentʼs Office noted that Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat with six Chinese servicemen near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the charge dʼaffaires of China, demanding an explanation for the participation of citizens of that country in the war.

This is the first known case of Chinese military personnel participating in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, China has never publicly supported Ukraine. Beijing has supported Moscow and condemned sanctions against it.

The US State Department said that the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine is "disturbing".

The Kremlin also cooperates with the North Korean army, sending its soldiers to fight in the Kursk region. In addition, foreigners from India, Nepal, and African countries are fighting alongside the occupiers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.