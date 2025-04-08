The US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that evidence of Chinese nationals participating in the war against Ukraine is "disturbing".

Bruce made this statement at a press briefing on April 8.

"Itʼs disturbing. Itʼs disturbing with North Korea participating, itʼs disturbing that Chinese soldiers having been captured," said Tammy Bruce.

According to her, China is the main source of support for Russia and the war in Ukraine. China currently provides almost 80% of dual-use goods supplies to Russia.

Bruce also recalled the US President Donald Trumpʼs words that further cooperation between "these two nuclear powers" — that is, China and Russia — "will only deepen global instability".

Chinaʼs participation in the war against Ukraine

On April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian military forces had captured two Chinese citizens who had fought as part of the Russian army.

The Presidentʼs Office noted that Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat with six Chinese servicemen near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the charge dʼaffaires ad interim of China, demanding explanations for the participation of the countryʼs citizens in the war.

This is the first known case of the participation of Chinese military personnel in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation. The Kremlin also cooperates with the North Korean army — its soldiers are involved in battles in the Kursk region. In addition, foreigners from India, Nepal, and African countries are fighting alongside the occupiers.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, China has never supported Ukraine. Beijing has supported Russia and condemned the sanctions imposed by the West against it due to its armed aggression.

