Journalists showed the moment of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. There were no soldiers nearby, as Russian propaganda claims

The French TV channel France 24 showed the moment of the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, which occurred on April 4. Russian propaganda claims that at that moment, "military personnel together with Western instructors" were allegedly gathered in the restaurant, but surveillance camera video refutes this.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had struck a “military meeting site” in a restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. According to Russia, up to 85 Western military personnel were killed as a result.

However, surveillance footage shown by France 24 proves that only patrons and staff were in the establishment at the time of the attack.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially denied Russiaʼs statement. According to Ukraine, on April 4, Russian troops struck Kryvyi Rih with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile with a cluster warhead, which is designed to hit a larger area and a larger number of people. The missile hit a residential area and a playground.

The UN monitoring mission, which recorded the consequences of the shelling, confirmed that the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih was the largest number of child casualties from a single attack since February 2022.

On the evening of April 4, the Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile with a cluster warhead. There was a restaurant and a playground near the impact site. 19 people were killed, including 9 children. 74 people were injured in the city. On the night of April 5, the Russians launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih with drones. One person died and seven others were injured in the attack, and they are in hospitals.

April 6 was declared a Day of Mourning for those killed in Kryvyi Rih throughout Ukraine.

