On April 6, a day of mourning is declared all over Ukraine for those killed in Kryvyi Rih, which was attacked by the Russian Federation

On Sunday, April 6, a Day of Mourning for the victims of the attack in Kryvyi Rih is being declared all over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"All regional centers of Ukraine, large and small communities stand shoulder to shoulder with Kryvyi Rih. As a sign of solidarity with the victims and their families, a Day of Mourning will be declared in the communities tomorrow," he emphasized.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast in cities as a sign of mourning.

On the evening of April 4, the Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead. A restaurant and a playground were located near the impact site. 18 people were killed, including 9 children. 74 people were injured in the city.

On the night of April 5, the Russians launched a massive drone attack on Kryvyi Rih. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the attack, and they are in hospitals.

