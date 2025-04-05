Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at night. The number of dead and injured in the city has increased

On the evening of April 4, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with strike drones. A 56-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Telegram / Сергій Лисак

The missile strike on April 4 left 18 dead and 61 injured. Almost 20 high-rise buildings, 6 educational institutions, a restaurant, and over 30 cars were damaged. The territory of an industrial enterprise was damaged due to a night drone strike.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on April 4, Russian troops struck Kryvyi Rih with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile with a cluster warhead, which is designed to hit a larger area and a larger number of people.

The Russian Defense Ministry is trying to justify its strike by saying it hit “the location of a meeting of Ukrainian Armed Forces unit commanders with Western instructors”. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff denies this — the missile hit a residential area and a playground.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.