Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. There are dead and wounded (UPD)

On the evening of April 4, Russian forces launched ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are 14 known victims, including six children.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Warning! Sensitive photos!

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

More than 50 victims are already known. The number is constantly growing.

Fires have broken out in the city, damaging at least five houses, burning cars and garages. Six children have died, President Volodymyr Zelensky reports. Rescue operations are ongoing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.