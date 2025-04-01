Georgian Parliament adopts analogue of US bill on foreign agents

The Georgian parliament has passed a law on foreign agents in its third reading, which copies an American bill.

The plenary session was broadcast on the parliamentʼs website. 86 Georgian MPs voted pro, and none of them — against, reports the Georgian TV channel Mtavari.

The law will enter into force after it is published and signed by the President of Georgia.

The explanatory note to the bill states that most Georgian NGOs are funded from abroad and refuse to register as foreign agents. Therefore, a law must be passed that will ensure the fulfillment of these requirements. An analogue of the American FARA is considered the best option, as it obliges organizations to disclose their financial and political relations with the states that finance them.

“The article on criminal prosecution in the new law will become a preventive measure for organizations that evade registration, and they will have to explain to the public where the millions of dollars come from and what they are spent on,” said Archil Gorduladze, head of the legal affairs committee.

The new law on foreign agents will be more effective in combating foreign funding of non-governmental organizations that allegedly support revolutionary processes in the country than the previously adopted law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence."

The ruling Georgian Dream party claims that the largest Georgian NGOs that received funds from American and European foundations have refused to register, and several of them have re-registered in Estonia to avoid Georgian laws on foreign agents.

Violation of the law is punishable by a fine of 5 000-10 000 GEL or imprisonment for up to five years.