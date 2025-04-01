Georgian Parliament adopts analogue of US bill on foreign agents

The Georgian parliament has passed a law on foreign agents in its third reading, which copies an American bill.
The plenary session was broadcast on the parliamentʼs website. 86 Georgian MPs voted pro, and none of them — against, reports the Georgian TV channel Mtavari.
The law will enter into force after it is published and signed by the President of Georgia.
The explanatory note to the bill states that most Georgian NGOs are funded from abroad and refuse to register as foreign agents. Therefore, a law must be passed that will ensure the fulfillment of these requirements. An analogue of the American FARA is considered the best option, as it obliges organizations to disclose their financial and political relations with the states that finance them.
“The article on criminal prosecution in the new law will become a preventive measure for organizations that evade registration, and they will have to explain to the public where the millions of dollars come from and what they are spent on,” said Archil Gorduladze, head of the legal affairs committee.
The new law on foreign agents will be more effective in combating foreign funding of non-governmental organizations that allegedly support revolutionary processes in the country than the previously adopted law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence."
The ruling Georgian Dream party claims that the largest Georgian NGOs that received funds from American and European foundations have refused to register, and several of them have re-registered in Estonia to avoid Georgian laws on foreign agents.
Violation of the law is punishable by a fine of 5 000-10 000 GEL or imprisonment for up to five years.
Whatʼs happening in Georgia?
In May 2024, the Georgian parliament finally passed the law on “foreign agents”, despite opposition resistance and mass protests with clashes in the capital. The United States and the European Union condemned the parliament’s decision. The EU stated that the adopted law effectively halts Georgia’s integration. The United States announced a “comprehensive review” of bilateral cooperation with Georgia due to the suppression of democratic freedoms. Already in July 2024, the European Union suspended Georgia’s integration process.
In October 2024, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia. According to the CEC, the pro-government, pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won, gaining 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian law, this party has the right to form a government alone. The European Parliament did not recognize the election results. Protests began.
On December 14, 2024, presidential elections were held in Georgia. Their legitimacy was not recognized by President Salome Zurabishvili and opposition parties. The electoral college, in which the pro-government Georgian Dream party has an absolute majority, elected Mikheil Kavelashvili as head of state.
