The court sentenced former MP Kormyshkina and her husband in the case of illegal enrichment

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) approved the plea agreement concluded between the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) and the Kormyshkins couple — Iryna and Yuriy.

This was reported by the press service of SAP, without naming. They follow from the details of the case.

Under the agreement, the court found former MP Iryna Kormyshkina guilty of false declarations and illicit enrichment, and her husband, former regional council member Yuriy Kormyshkin, guilty of money laundering and false declarations.

The court sentenced the former MP and her husband to five years in prison with fines of 68 000 hryvnias each, and also banned them from holding public office for two years.

However, the court released both of them from serving the main prison sentence with probation, setting a probationary period of two years. This decision was made because the defendants agreed to a plea bargain.

Iryna Kormyshkina was also ordered to transfer 20 million hryvnias to the state budget. In total, the couple must transfer another 2 million hryvnias for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The verdict can be appealed within 30 days.

What preceded

The investigation found that in 2021-2022, the MP received 20 million hryvnias, which exceeds her official income and savings for this period.

At that time, her husband Yuriy Kormyshkin was still a deputy of the regional council. And in order to hide the sources of the 20 million hryvnias and launder them, he carried out several financial transactions. This made it possible to purchase a house near Odesa through a legal entity, in which the couple later lived.

Like Iryna Kormyshkina, Yuriy did not include information about this house in his 2023 tax return. The man faces up to eight years in prison.

In October 2024, Iryna Kormyshkina was informed of suspicion of illicit enrichment. Then, a preventive measure in the form of a personal bail was applied to Kormyshkina. The guarantors were the head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" Davyd Arakhamia and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim. In January 2025, she was suspected of intentionally declaring false information.

In January 2025, the husband of the MP Yuriy Kormyshkin was assigned a preventive measure — bail of 15 million hryvnias.

