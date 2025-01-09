MPs informed Kormyshkina of a new suspicion — of deliberate false declaration

MP from the “Servant of the People” party Iryna Kormyshkina (maiden surname — Allahverdieva) was informed of a new suspicion — of intentionally declaring false information.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

SAP does not name the suspect, but the details of the case suggest that it is Kormyshkina.

According to the investigation, in her 2023 declaration, Kormyshkina did not indicate the house where she lives and land plots in the Odessa region worth over 17 million hryvnias.

In October 2024, Kormyshkina was already reported on suspicion of illicit enrichment. The investigation established that in 2021-2022 she acquired more than 20 million hryvnias and later used them to purchase a house in the Odesa region, where she currently lives. At the same time, her official income during this period and savings did not exceed 2.7 million hryvnias.

Then, Kormyshkina was given a personal bail as a preventive measure. The guarantors were Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, and Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

That is, Kormyshkinaʼs actions are now classified under two articles — 366-2 and 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She faces up to 10 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.