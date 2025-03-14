Former MP Kormyshkina admitted her guilt and made a deal with the investigation

Former MP Iryna Kormyshkina, suspected of illegal enrichment, pleaded guilty and reached a plea agreement with the investigation.

This is reported by the human rights organization Transparency International Ukraine.

In February of this year, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) sent the court an indictment with two plea agreements for Kormyshkina and her husband. According to him, the agreements were initiated by the defense at the pre-trial investigation stage.

Today, at the preparatory meeting, the prosecutor announced that the agreement stipulates the following conditions for Kormyshkina:

contrition;

transfer of 20 million UAH to the state budget;

donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine — 1 million UAH for five months;

"exposing each other";

public interest: saving resources of the court and law enforcement agencies;

deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities for a period of two years.

The husband of the former MP, among other things, requested permission to go abroad for treatment. According to him, he works in the agricultural business and was blown up by an anti-tank mine and had a fractured spine. That is why, according to Kormyshkin, he needs to undergo treatment abroad. The fate of this trip depends on the decision of the prosecutor.

The judge also inquired about the absence of the sureties at the hearing, in particular, Davyd Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim. The defense noted that there was no need to call the sureties, but the judge disagreed.

What preceded

The investigation found that in 2021-2022, the MP received 20 million hryvnias, which exceeds her official income and savings for this period.

At that time, her husband Yuriy Kormyshkin was still a deputy of the regional council. And in order to hide the sources of the 20 million hryvnias and launder them, he carried out several financial transactions. This made it possible to purchase a house near Odesa through a legal entity, in which the couple later lived.

Like Iryna Kormyshkina, Yuriy did not include information about this house in his 2023 tax return. The man faces up to eight years in prison.

In October 2024, Iryna Kormyshkina was informed of suspicion of illicit enrichment. Then, a preventive measure in the form of a personal bail was applied to Kormyshkina. The guarantors were the head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" Davyd Arakhamia and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim. In January 2025, she was suspected of intentionally declaring false information.

In January 2025, the husband of the MP Yuriy Kormyshkin was assigned a preventive measure — bail of 15 million hryvnias.

