MP Kormyshkinaʼs husband was given a preventive measure

Yuriy Kormyshkin, the husband of MP from the "Servant of the People" party Iryna Kormyshkina, was given a preventive measure — bail of 15 million hryvnias.

This became known from the broadcast of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

If bail is posted for Kormyshkin, he will be required not to travel outside the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions without permission for two months, to report any changes in his place of residence and place of work, and not to communicate with witnesses in the case.

Yuriy Kormyshkin noted that he needed to travel abroad to treat his back, which he injured in 2023 when his tractor exploded on an anti-tank mine.

"I need to travel outside of Ukraine, to different countries around the world, including Austria, where they perform back manipulations 1-2 times a month, anesthetize me so that I can walk. And every time I return to Ukraine," the defendant said.

The court did not change its decision: Kormyshkin does not have the right to leave the country without the permission of the detectives.

What preceded

The investigation found that in 2021-2022, the MP received 20 million hryvnias, which exceeds her official income and savings for this period.

At that time, her husband Yuriy Kormyshkin was still a deputy of the regional council. And in order to hide the sources of the 20 million hryvnias and launder them, he carried out several financial transactions. This made it possible to purchase a house near Odesa through a legal entity, in which the couple later lived.

Like Iryna Kormyshkina, Yuriy did not include information about this house in his 2023 tax return. The man faces up to eight years in prison.

In October 2024, Iryna Kormyshkina was informed of suspicion of illicit enrichment. Then, a preventive measure in the form of a personal guarantee was applied to Kormyshkina. The guarantors were the head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" Davyd Arakhamia and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim. In January 2025, she was suspected of intentionally declaring false information.

