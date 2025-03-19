Stopping energy strikes, air defense, and the return of children. Key points from the conversation between Zelensky and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation on March 19, which both described as “very good” and “frank.” The key point was Washington’s ceasefire initiative.

Donald Trump shared with Zelensky the details of his conversation with Putin yesterday. The Ukrainian president supported the cessation of strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure facilities — Kyiv is ready to implement this.

Zelensky and Trump have tasked their teams with resolving technical issues related to implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire. The Ukrainian and US teams are set to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Volodymyr Zelensky told the American leader about the situation on the battlefield and the course of the operation in the Kursk region, as well as the consequences of the Russian strikes. They separately talked about the release of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children, the state of Ukraineʼs air defense and the possibility of strengthening it.