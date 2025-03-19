Zelensky and Trump had a telephone conversation

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, had a telephone conversation.

Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

The conversation lasted an hour, and Trump called it "very good".

“A significant portion of the conversation was based on yesterday’s call with President Putin to align the requests and needs of Russia and Ukraine. We are on the right track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to provide an accurate description of the issues discussed. This statement will be released shortly,” he wrote.

This is the leadersʼ first conversation since their meeting at the White House on February 18, at which the presidents spoke in raised tones. Then, during a press conference, Trump and Zelensky argued: it all started with the Ukrainian presidentʼs words about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively include Kyiv in the negotiation process.

