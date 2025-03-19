Zelensky, in a conversation with Trump, supported the cessation of attacks on energy

The US President Donald Trump shared details of his talks with Putin during a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky wrote about this in X.

"One of the first steps towards a complete cessation of the war could be to stop attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it. Our teams discussed this step in Jeddah," he noted.

Regarding the 30-day unconditional ceasefire on the front line, the president stressed that Ukraine will work to make it happen.

"We believe that such steps are necessary in order to create an opportunity for the preparation of a comprehensive peace agreement during the ceasefire," Zelensky added.

He also provided Trump with an update on the battlefield situation and the consequences of the Russian strikes.

"We talked about the situation in the Kursk region, touched upon the issue of the release of prisoners of war, the return of Ukrainian children who were captured by Russian troops. We also discussed the state of Ukraineʼs air defense and the possibilities of strengthening it to protect lives," he emphasized.

Following the conversation, the presidents instructed their teams to resolve technical issues related to the implementation and expansion of the partial ceasefire. The Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps towards peace.

The day before, on March 18, Trump spoke with Putin. They discussed, in particular, the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States. Putin demanded that Ukraine stop the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this period.

