”We almost did it”. Trump on resuming intelligence sharing with Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump said that the US has "almost" resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this.

According to Trump, the US is close to lifting the "pause" in intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

"Weʼre almost done," Trump said, answering a question about whether he was considering resuming the transfer of intelligence to Ukraine.

Trump also expects positive results from the negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations — they are scheduled in Saudi Arabia for March 11. They will, in particular, discuss whether Ukraine is ready to make material concessions to Russia in order to end the war.

"I believe weʼre going to make significant progress this week," Trump said of the talks.

What preceded

On March 5, the US stopped sharing all intelligence with Ukraine and also halted military aid that was en route. A Trump adviser said the US would resume deliveries when Ukraine and Russia set a date for peace talks.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is already working on alternatives. In particular, intelligence data can be provided by other allied countries.

Presumably, this issue will be discussed at a meeting of American-Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia on March 11. The Americans will be represented by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the White House Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the US Presidentʼs National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Ukraine will be represented by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.

