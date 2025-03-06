Ukrainian and US teams have resumed work — negotiations will be held soon

The Ukrainian and US teams have resumed work. Their meeting is likely to take place next week.
This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich reported that on March 12, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the US Presidentʼs National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will travel to Saudi Arabia to meet with the Ukrainian delegation, including the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.
This has not been officially confirmed yet. However, both sides — Ukraine and the United States — have reported on preparations for the meeting.
The day before, US Presidentʼs National Security Advisor Mike Waltz spoke with the head of the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Liberation Army Andriy Yermak. They discussed the date and location of peace talks.
- On February 18, Russia and the United States held their first talks — also in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine was not there. The United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff — those who, according to Heinrich, are supposed to go to Saudi Arabia to meet with the Ukrainian side.
- The last few weeks have been turbulent for relations between Ukraine and the United States. After a high-profile dispute between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House , the United States has suspended arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The suspension will remain in effect until the parties set a date for peace talks with Russia.
