Ukrainian and US teams have resumed work — negotiations will be held soon

The Ukrainian and US teams have resumed work. Their meeting is likely to take place next week.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich reported that on March 12, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the US Presidentʼs National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will travel to Saudi Arabia to meet with the Ukrainian delegation, including the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

This has not been officially confirmed yet. However, both sides — Ukraine and the United States — have reported on preparations for the meeting.

The day before, US Presidentʼs National Security Advisor Mike Waltz spoke with the head of the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Liberation Army Andriy Yermak. They discussed the date and location of peace talks.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.