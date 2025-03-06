“We are working on alternatives”. The Defense Minister on the cessation of intelligence sharing with the US

Ukraine has not yet received detailed information about the restrictions on intelligence sharing with the United States, but is already working on alternatives.

This was stated by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

"Regarding intelligence, we have not yet received detailed information on how they will be limited, but we are already working on alternatives," the minister said.

Umerov suggested that, if necessary, Ukraine would request intelligence information from Germany as well.

French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu said that France is ready to provide intelligence to Ukraine after the United States temporarily suspended the exchange of information.

The United States suspended arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine on Tuesday. The suspension will remain in effect until the parties set a date for peace talks with Russia.

Stopping aid to Ukraine

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported on March 4 that the US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that currently on the way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky after their dispute at the White House on February 28.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

After that, in his address to the US Congress, Trump did not announce the suspension of military aid to Ukraine. According to him, he received an “important letter” from Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump was referring to the letter of the Ukrainian president, where he noted that Ukraine was ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

The WSJ reported that the military aid freeze will continue until Trump determines that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia. It is unclear whether Zelenskyʼs statement will be enough to convince Trump to restore the US military aid to Ukraine, they said.

