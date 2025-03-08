Zelensky named the delegation that will travel to Saudi Arabia for talks with the US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has named the composition of the Ukrainian delegation that will travel to Saudi Arabia to meet with US representatives.

The meeting will be attended by the Head of the Presidential Office (OP) Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and the Deputy Head of the OP Pavlo Palisa.

"On our part, there will be a clear focus on constructiveness, and we hope that we will be able to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps," the president noted.

The talks are scheduled for March 11. The Americans will be represented by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the White House Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Back on February 18, Russia and the United States held their first talks — also in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine was not there. The same delegation from the United States traveled that was supposed to be at the meeting with Ukraine.

