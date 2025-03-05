US to resume arms and intelligence supplies to Ukraine when date for peace talks set

The US has suspended arms supplies and intelligence to Ukraine until the parties set a date for peace talks.

This was stated by US Presidentʼs National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

"Weʼve taken a step back, paused, and are reviewing all aspects of this relationship," said Waltz, answering the question of whether it was true that the US had stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine.

Later, Waltz stated that he had spoken by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart on March 5. Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian Presidentʼs communications advisor, clarified to Babel that it was a telephone conversation with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak.

“We’re having a good conversation about the location of the next round of talks, about delegations, the date, basically,” said Waltz. According to him, good contact was established after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office, where he said that the meeting at the White House went “not as planned.”

According to Trumpʼs advisor, the US may consider restoring aid to Ukraine if peace talks are organized.

Stopping aid to Ukraine

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported on March 4 that US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that currently on the way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their dispute at the White House on February 28.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

After that, during his address to the US Congress, Trump did not announce the suspension of military aid to Ukraine. According to him, he received an “important letter” from Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump was referring to the letter of the Ukrainian president, where he noted that Ukraine was ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

The WSJ reported that the military aid freeze will continue until Trump determines that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia. It is unclear whether Zelenskyʼs statement will be enough to convince Trump to restore U.S. military aid to Ukraine, they said.