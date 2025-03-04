Georgian Parliament supports new bill on foreign agents, copy of American law

The Georgian parliament supported a new bill on foreign agents in the first reading — a copy of the American one.

The plenary session was broadcast on the parliamentʼs website. 84 Georgian deputies voted in favor, none against.

The head of the legal affairs committe Archil Gorduladze explained that "the Georgian people have the same right to protect their sovereignty as the American people".

According to leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party, the new law on foreign agents will be more effective in combating foreign funding of non-governmental organizations that allegedly support revolutionary processes in the country than the previously adopted law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence”. Unlike the American law, it does not apply to individuals and only provides for fines for failure to file an annual income declaration. The American version of the law also provides for imprisonment of up to five years.

The explanatory note to the bill states that most Georgian NGOs are funded from abroad and refuse to register as foreign agents. Therefore, a law must be passed that will ensure the fulfillment of these requirements. An analogue of the American FARA is considered the best option, as it obliges organizations to disclose their financial and political relations with the states that finance them.