Terrorist attack in Odesa. Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the bombing of the military prosecutorʼs car

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have detained a man who blew up a military prosecutorʼs car in Odesa. Law enforcement officers have called it a terrorist attack and the man an agent of the Russian FSB.
This is reported by the press service of SBU.
According to the case materials, the detainee committed a terrorist attack in the center of Odesa on February 20 and blew up the car of the prosecutor of the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office for Defense of the Southern Region. A passerby was injured in the explosion.
The perpetrator turned out to be an 18-year-old resident of Odesa. SBU found out that the Russians recruited him when he was looking for “easy” money in Telegram channels. The suspect made an explosive device in a rented apartment with a capacity of 300 grams of TNT equivalent and filled it with metal nuts.
Investigators determined that the man had planted explosives under the car and left a mobile phone with a remote access function for FSB customers opposite.
The detainee was informed of suspicion of terrorist act. He faces up to 12 years in prison.
- Recently, cases have become more frequent in Ukraine where Russia recruits Ukrainian citizens, promising them money to blow up or mine police stations, other state bodies, and law enforcement or military personnel of various structures.
- Two people suspected of preparing a series of terrorist attacks on behalf of Russia were detained in the Kyiv region. An agent group of Russian special services was detained in Dnipro, which, on behalf of the Russian Federation, tried to blow up a veteran law enforcement officer in the city.
- A woman carrying an explosive device and three servicemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14. Seven more people were injured and are in hospital with varying degrees of severity. Four minors are suspected of being involved in the attack.
- In December 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine launched an official chatbot "Burn the FSB Officer Cover" so that Ukrainian citizens could report when Russian agents were trying to recruit them for arson, terrorist attacks, or mining.
