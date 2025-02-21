Terrorist attack in Odesa. Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the bombing of the military prosecutorʼs car

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have detained a man who blew up a military prosecutorʼs car in Odesa. Law enforcement officers have called it a terrorist attack and the man an agent of the Russian FSB.

This is reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the case materials, the detainee committed a terrorist attack in the center of Odesa on February 20 and blew up the car of the prosecutor of the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office for Defense of the Southern Region. A passerby was injured in the explosion.

The perpetrator turned out to be an 18-year-old resident of Odesa. SBU found out that the Russians recruited him when he was looking for “easy” money in Telegram channels. The suspect made an explosive device in a rented apartment with a capacity of 300 grams of TNT equivalent and filled it with metal nuts.

Investigators determined that the man had planted explosives under the car and left a mobile phone with a remote access function for FSB customers opposite.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of terrorist act. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

