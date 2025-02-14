An explosion occurred near a catering establishment in Mykolaiv — there are casualties

On the afternoon of February 14, an explosion occurred near a catering establishment on Pohranychna Street in Mykolaiv. Two people were killed and eight others were injured.

This was reported by the police of the Mykolaiv region.

Investigators from the Investigation Department of the Regional Main Directorate of the National Police, forensic experts, explosives technicians, the SBU employees, rescuers, and medics are currently working at the scene. The circumstances of the explosion are unknown.

