In Dnipro, an attempt was made to blow up a former law enforcement officer on the orders of the Russian Federation — suspects detained

Law enforcement officers detained an agent group of Russian special services, which, at the request of the Russian Federation, tried to blow up a veteran law enforcement officer in Dnipro.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, Russian special services involved a 52-year-old nurse from Vinnytsia region, a 26-year-old unemployed Kharkiv resident, and his 20-year-old girlfriend in preparing the terrorist attack in Dnipro. The Russians recruited them through a Telegram channel looking for "quick money".

On the instructions of Russian special services, the suspects from Kharkiv arrived in Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where they took an improvised explosive device from a hiding place.

Then they arrived in Dnipro and left the explosives in a rented apartment. After that, both agents returned to Kharkiv to "lay low" and await further instructions from the curator from Russia.

Before leaving, the couple hid the keys to the apartment in a flowerbed next to the house — for an agent from Vinnytsia.

At this address, a woman took explosives and planted them near the garage in the yard where a veteran law enforcement officer lives.

A resident of Vinnytsia region was supposed to activate an improvised explosive device when a former law enforcement officer approached it. Law enforcement officers caught her red-handed as she prepared to activate the explosive via remote control. The suspects from Kharkiv were detained immediately afterwards.

The perpetrators were informed of suspicion of a completed terrorist attack and are in custody. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recently, cases have become more frequent in Ukraine where Russia recruits Ukrainian citizens, promising them money to blow up or mine police stations, other state bodies, and law enforcement or military personnel of various structures.

And in May last year, a massive wave of arson attacks on military vehicles began in Ukraine. The FSB and the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (formerly the GRU) are behind this. It is the special services and their civilian accomplices who are bribing Ukrainians, including teenagers. The Russian trace was confirmed by both the very first arson attacks, and correspondence, and the briefings received, SBU says.

In December 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine launched an official chatbot "Burn the FSB Employee" so that Ukrainian citizens could report when Russian agents were trying to recruit them for arson, terrorist attacks, or mining.

