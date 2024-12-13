The “Blow the FSB Officer Cover” bot has been launched in Ukraine. What is it for and how will it work?

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched an official chatbot "Blow the FSB Officer Cover" so that Ukrainian citizens can report when Russian agents are trying to recruit them for arson, terrorist attacks, or mining.

This is reported by SBU.

The bot was created on Telegram, because this is the messenger most often used by the occupiers to recruit young people and minors.

How will it work?

You need to open the bot at this link t.me/spaly_fsb_bot and write what crime the Russians are proposing to commit, as well as provide the contact information of the person who tried to do it and any other details.

Everything will be confidential — each message will be carefully processed by the SBU employees.

SBU noted that for carrying out hostile tasks, including terrorist attacks and sabotage, one can receive a term of up to 10 years in prison. Criminal liability for these crimes begins at the age of 14.

Recently, there have been more and more cases in Ukraine where Russia recruits Ukrainian citizens, promising them money, to blow up or mine police stations or other state bodies. For example, a man was detained in Kyiv who tried to blow up a police unit.

Since May, a massive wave of arson attacks on military vehicles has begun in Ukraine. In the Kharkiv region alone, at least 40 such arson attacks have occurred by August. As of August, the police have already caught 68 arsonists. Most of them are in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Kharkiv. FSB and the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (formerly GRU) are behind this. It is the special services and their civilian accomplices who are bribing Ukrainians, including teenagers. The Russian trail was confirmed by the very first arson attacks, as well as correspondence and briefings received, SBU says.

