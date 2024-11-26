An agent of the Russian special services who tried to blow up a police unit was detained in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police of Ukraine detained an agent of the Russian special services. On the order of the curators, he staged a terrorist attack in the center of Kyiv on November 17.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, the suspect installed a "stringer" with an F-1 combat grenade in a rented apartment in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. After that, an unidentified woman called the police and reported domestic violence against her.

Two policemen arrived at the call, but the apartment was empty. The womanʼs call to the "102" line was fabricated in order to lure law enforcement officers to the apartment. Opening the door caused an explosion, but the law enforcement officers managed to run out of the apartment.

According to the SBU materials, the special services of the Russian Federation remotely recruited a 43-year-old resident of Kyiv region. He has already served six times for robbery, theft and escaping from prison. The Russians promised the suspect $2 000.

Earlier, a man on their order set fire to the cabinet of "Ukrzaliznytsia" — it was a "test task". He was informed of the suspicion of a terrorist act, the suspect faces 12 years in prison.

The day before, a deputy Serhiy Batryn, who in December 2023 detonated three combat fragmentation grenades during a meeting of the village council in the Transcarpathian region, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

