A deputy who detonated grenades in the building of the village council in the Transcarpathian region was sentenced to life imprisonment

A deputy Serhiy Batryn, who in December 2023 detonated three combat fragmentation grenades during a village council meeting in the Transcarpathian region, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The investigation revealed that the criminal had prepared in advance for the terrorist attack. First, he used personal connections in criminal circles to obtain RGD-5 and F-1 combat grenades, and then hid them.

On the day of the meeting of the village council, the deputy brought grenades to the village council.

During the time when he briefly left the session hall, he brought the grenades into combat readiness. After that, the deputy returned and began to throw grenades on the floor one by one — in the room was almost the entire composition of the deputy corps of the village council.

Then two people died, and 26 were injured.

The criminal was found guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, a terrorist act that resulted in the death of people, and carrying, storing and purchasing explosive devices without a legal permit.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.