In Transcarpathia, a deputy detonated grenades in the building of the village council — 26 people were injured

Today, December 15, one of the deputies detonated grenades in the building of the Keretsk village council of the Mukachevo district during the meeting. According to preliminary information, 26 people were injured, six of them in serious condition.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the first report, the police indicated that the grenade detonator had allegedly died, but later clarified that he was alive. Doctors are currently resuscitating him. The police also published a video of the moment when the grenades were detonated. It shows a man entering the session hall, blocking the only exit and throwing two grenades on the floor, after which they exploded. There was also a third grenade — he activated it, apparently, in his hands. There she exploded.

According to the publication Mukachevo.net, the grenades were allegedly detonated by a deputy of the village council from the "Servant of the People" party Serhiy Batryn.

Law enforcement officers are working on the spot, establishing the details of the incident. The reasons for detonating the grenade are still unknown.