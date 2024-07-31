Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration: 40 cases of arson of military vehicles have already been recorded in city and the region

About 40 cases of setting fire to military vehicles were recorded in Kharkiv and the region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the police have already identified all the victims: mostly they are young people aged 12 to 18 years.

Through Telegram channels, they receive messages from the Russian special services, which offer to set fire to this or that object for a reward. For this they promise from 20 to 40 thousand hryvnias.

Syniehubov calls on parents to monitor their children more closely during their stay on social networks, so that they do not become targets of similar crimes and hostile propaganda.