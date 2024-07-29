Law enforcement officers in Odesa exposed a group of men who, on the order of the FSB, regularly set fire to the cars of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In two weeks, they tried to destroy more than 15 official SUVs.

Law enforcement officers conducted special operations in different parts of Odesa and detained all members of the group. They turned out to be six Odesa citizens aged 18 to 24, who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service.

They came to the attention of the FSB as active users of Telegram channels in search of easy money, where they left their "resumes". In one of these chats, a representative of the Russian special service answered the men and offered to set fire to military cars for money.

According to SBU, all the suspects had one curator from the FSB, and during the arson attacks they mostly acted in pairs.

Working under the guise of a courier, they rode around the city on their own scooters, where they set up the addresses of Defense Forces car parks and sent photos of potential targets for "approval".

After a command from the FSB, they poured gasoline on the car at night and set it on fire. The fire was filmed for reporting to the curator.

So far, all six persons involved have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations).

The men are in custody and face up to 8 years in prison.

