The police detained the petroleurs of military vehicles in Lviv. They were recruited by Russia through Telegram.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Later, in the Russian media, such arsons were presented as a spontaneous initiative of Ukrainians against mobilization.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Now 17- and 18-year-old boys face up to eight years in prison for this.

This is not the first case of Ukrainians setting fire to military vehicles. Only three days ago, on July 16, a 22-year-old man was detained in Rivne for this.

Looking for an easy part-time job, a man in one of the Russian chatbots found an offer to set fire to a military car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a reward. He was promised several thousand dollars for this, but it is not known whether he received the money.

Later, the Russian media had to spread the video of these cars being set on fire and report that it was allegedly disgruntled Ukrainians setting fire to the cars of the military commissariat workers, speaking out against the mobilization. The detainee admitted his guilt and says that he did not know that he was carrying out orders from Russia.