Suspects in Mykolaiv terrorist attack given preventive measures

The minor suspects in the February 14 terrorist attack in Mykolaiv were given preventive measures.

This was reported by the press service of the Central District Court of the city.

The four defendants in the case are students of a lyceum in a village in Poltava region, aged 14 to 17. According to the petition, in January 2025, the 16-year-old suspect began communicating online with representatives of the Russian special services. They offered him money to manufacture explosives, transport them, and deliver them to blow up strategic facilities and individuals.

The guy involved three of his friends in the scheme, the court heard, and they began making an explosive device. In early February, the accomplices handed it over to a 42-year-old resident of Poltava region, who also collaborated with the enemy. She detonated it in Mykolaiv.

During the consideration of the motions, the suspects pleaded guilty and requested the application of preventive measures not related to detention. According to the courtʼs decision, the defendants will be held in custody without the possibility of posting bail. Despite their young age, they face life imprisonment.

A woman carrying explosives and three servicemen were killed in an explosion in Mykolaiv on February 14. Seven more people were injured and are in hospital with varying degrees of severity.

