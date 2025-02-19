Terrorist attack in Mykolaiv. Police detain underage Russian agents

An explosion occurred near a catering establishment in Mykolaiv on the afternoon of February 14. Police determined that Russia was involved and detained four juvenile suspects.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Investigators have determined that residents of the Poltava region were involved in the terrorist attack — four minors aged 14–17 and a 42-year-old woman. Russia recruited them through a popular messenger — they were looking for a quick way to make money.

Following the Russiansʼ instructions, the minors made an explosive device, placed it in a backpack, and gave it to a 42-year-old woman. She approached a group of soldiers, after which the device was detonated remotely via a call to a mobile phone.

The explosion killed a woman carrying the explosives and three soldiers. Seven other people were injured and are in hospital with varying degrees of severity.

The minor suspects were detained at their homes. During the searches, mobile phones were seized, in which evidence of contacts with Russian special services was found. As well as components for creating homemade explosives.

They were informed of suspicion of a terrorist act that resulted in the death of people. The suspects are in custody. Despite their young age, they face life imprisonment.

