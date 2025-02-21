A series of terrorist attacks were planned in the Kyiv region — suspects were detained

Law enforcement officers have detained two people suspected of preparing a series of terrorist attacks in the Kyiv region on behalf of Russia.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The suspects are a 27-year-old man with a drug addiction and his roommates. According to investigators, they were looking for easy money. Russian special services recruited them via Telegram.

The suspects checked into a hostel near Kyiv, where they began making explosives. SBU says they intended to stuff the explosive device with metal bolts, nails, and aluminum shavings — a fire extinguisher was to serve as the casing.

The Russiansʼ main targets were the local police units, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the prosecutorʼs office. But, according to SBU, the suspects could have chosen the first location of the terrorist attack themselves — they would then have to report it to the Russian curator.

Law enforcement officers caught the suspected agents early. They were caught red-handed — they were making explosives. During the search, 2 kg of explosives, a container detonator, and explosive detonators were seized from them. In addition, the suspects were seized from their phones with evidence of cooperation with Russian special services and a video recorder, on which they were supposed to record the planned terrorist attack.

The detainees were charged with preparing a terrorist attack and illegally manufacturing explosives. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

