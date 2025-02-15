Zelensky: Putin wants negotiations not to end the war, but to conclude a ceasefire agreement

Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Putin seeks to reach a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine in order to lift some of the Western restrictions.

Zelensky said this in an interview with NBC News.

The Ukrainian leader believes that the Kremlin leader does not want to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war. Instead, he wants to reach a ceasefire agreement, which could lift some international sanctions against Russia and allow its military to regroup.

"This is really what he wants. He wants to pause, prepare, train, lift some sanctions through a ceasefire," Zelensky said.

He added that it will be "very difficult for Kyiv to survive" without the US military support — both now, when the Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling Russian attacks, and in the future after the end of hostilities.

"I donʼt want to think about going to war against Russia without Americaʼs support. I donʼt want to think that we wonʼt be strategic partners," the president says.

Zelensky fears that Ukraine will be vulnerable to another large-scale Russian attack in the future if Washington does not continue to provide military assistance.

Trumpʼs plans for war in Ukraine

During the election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine “in one day”. However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal wrote that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that the state will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Trump and presented him with a victory plan.

New US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that under Trumpʼs presidency, ending the Russian-Ukrainian war will be the official policy of the United States. He said that he could not give a specific date for the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine, but both sides will have to make concessions because they will not be able to achieve their maximum goals.

And Trump himself, two days after his inauguration, called on Putin to end the war — otherwise he would impose large taxes and sanctions.

Zelensky stressed that Trump and Putinʼs negotiations about war without Ukraine are dangerous for everyone.

Trump said on February 9 that he has a concrete plan to end the war and wants to make a $500 million deal with Volodymyr Zelensky for access to rare earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace deal.

The next day, the American president said that the United States was making progress in talks to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, but refused to provide details about any contacts with Putin. At the time, he said that the United States was in contact with Russia and Ukraine and “talking to both sides.”

According to President Zelensky, there is no clear information about Trumpʼs plans for war. Ukraine has not yet been consulted about this. Kyiv fears that Trump and Putin may conclude a deal without taking into account Ukrainian interests.

The US leader said on February 11 that Ukraine had “essentially agreed” to transfer half a trillion dollars in rare earth metals to Washington as payment for American military aid. Previously, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv was open to partnership on this issue.

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brought a draft minerals agreement to Ukraine on February 12. Zelensky said after the meeting that the Ukrainian side would make a decision after reviewing the document.

Bloomberg recently reported that the Trump administration would present a plan to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine on February 14-16 at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. However, Kellogg denied this.

