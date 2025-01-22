Trump urged Putin to end the war or face heavy taxes and sanctions

US President Donald Trump has urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to soon agree to an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. If he does not, he is threatening Russia with sanctions and heavy taxes.

Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.

"Deal now and stop this senseless war! It will only get worse. If we donʼt make a deal soon, I will have no choice but to impose high taxes, duties and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the US and other countries," Trump wrote.

At the same time, Trump added that he “has no intention of harming Russia, loves the Russian people and has always had a very good relationship with President Putin.” He also added that “Russia helped [the US] win World War II, losing 60 million lives.” He also reiterated that the war in Ukraine would not have started if he had been the US president.

Trumpʼs plans for war in Ukraine

During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine “in one day.” However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal writes that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in Ukraine in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September, Zelenskyy met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

New US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that under Donald Trumpʼs presidency, ending the Russian-Ukrainian war will be the official policy of the United States.