President Zelensky met with Donald Trump in New York. Key points

On September 27, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, met with the ex-president, candidate for the presidency in this yearʼs elections in the USA from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

"I think we have a common view that the war in Ukraine should be stopped. Putin cannot win. Ukrainians should win," said the President of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine also talked about the situation at the front, the progress of the operation in the Kursk region and its tasks, Ukrainian innovations in the fight against the Russian Federation, as well as the disproportionately high losses of the Russian army, reports the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

At the meeting, Zelensky and Trump discussed in detail the general situation in Ukraine, the consequences of the war for Ukrainians and the economy. They also discussed the constant shelling of Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure by the Russian Federation and the role of American Patriot air defense systems in protecting peopleʼs lives.

During the conversation, Zelenskyi emphasized the need to block any opportunities for the Russian Federation to receive money for the war from the sale of oil and gas and all channels of supply of Western components for Russian missiles.

Donald Trump called the meeting with the Ukrainian leader a "good sign", added the Presidentʼs Office.

"He [the president of Ukraine] went through hell, his country went through such hell, which few countries have gone through — this has never happened anywhere. No one had ever seen anything like it. Itʼs a terrible situation," he said.

In a conversation with journalists before the meeting, Trump said that he has good relations with both Zelensky and Putin. In response to this, the Ukrainian president expressed hope that Trumpʼs relations with him are still better.

Later, President Zelensky announced that Ukraine has already finally presented the victory plan to the States and explained each of its points. Now the Ukrainian and American teams will work to fulfill any step or decision.

"Everything that is key for Ukraine is on the partnersʼ table, everything is being considered. Long-range, defense package, sanctions against Russia, steps regarding Russian assets. We managed to work on all topics," Zelenskyi said.

Then he will go to Germany for a meeting within Ramstein. There, Zelensky, together with his partners, will follow the content of the points of the victory plan.

Ukraineʼs victory plan

Back in August, Zelenskyi said that he plans to present a Ukrainian victory plan to Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in September. It is known that it contains four main points and one more that Ukraine needs after the end of the war.

The Boomberg publication, citing sources, wrote that the plan includes clauses on invitations to NATO and membership in the EU, as well as other economic and security agreements.

On September 26, Zelenskyi came to the United States for a meeting of the UN General Assembly. There he met with US President Joe Biden and Vice President, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and presented them with a plan for victory.