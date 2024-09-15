Zelensky shared the details of the victory plan

The victory plan for Ukraine contains five points, which, in particular, concern military and economic support for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with CNN.

He confirmed that he will soon discuss the plan with US President Joe Biden when they meet in New York. In particular, the leaders will talk about how to strengthen Ukraine before the second Peace Summit.

"Diplomatic solutions are good if you are strong. Otherwise, Putin will not even take part in it. And I donʼt think they would be interested in stopping the war under other circumstances. Thatʼs why I have a plan — a plan to win," Zelensky emphasized.

The victory plan contains four main points and one more that Ukraine needs after the end of the war. According to Zelenskyi, it is primarily about "security, the geopolitical location of Ukraine, very strong military support that should be available to Kyiv, and the fact that Ukraine should decide for itself how to use this or that thing." The president also noted that the document deals with decisions on economic support.

He added that he hopes for support for the plan from Biden, and Kyiv is open to additions and proposals from his team that will strengthen Ukraineʼs position.

Zelenskyi also noted that he is ready to show the victory plan to both presidential candidates in the November elections in the USA — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and will also share it with Congress. After these steps, the president will be ready to share the plan with the rest.

In addition, the head of state said that he had a phone conversation with Donald Trump about two months ago, and "it was a good conversation." Despite the Republicanʼs controversial statements about the war in Ukraine, Trump supports Ukraine and "will do everything to strengthen it."

Bild also previously wrote about the victory plan. The German publication claimed that Zelensky is ready to offer Russia a ceasefire on part of the front.

"According to information from Bild, the plan includes both the requirement to allow Western weapons to strike deep into Russia, and the readiness of Ukraine to accept a local ceasefire on certain areas of the front — and in this way to temporarily "freeze" the conflict," the publication wrote.

However, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy, denied this.

"No, Ukraine does not plan to agree to any "freezing" of the war. The source who reported this is not aware of President Zelenskyiʼs plan. The elements that the president will introduce to the US will undoubtedly strengthen, not weaken, Ukraine and its soldiers," Tykhiy said.